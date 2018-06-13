12 June 2018

Malawi: Police Look for 20 Gulewamkulu Cult for Destroying Shop

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Police in Mchinji are looking for 20 members of gulewamkulu who allegedly destroyed a shop and property belonging to a businesman whom they accuse of killing a fellow businesman through witchcraft.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubriano said the people from Kabuthu village in chief Mavwere's area are accusing shop owner Kaphambe Julaye, 50, of killing Robin Islam through witchcraft.

"The village head allowed the gulewamkulu to come out and destroy the shop with property worth K3.5 million," said Lubriano.

He said Julaye has since gone into hiding whilst the police have arrested village head Kabuthu and a villager Daniel Joseph.

Lubriano said the gulewamkulu cult members and the village would answer charges of the destruction of the property and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He said Julaye and his family have been receiving threats since the death of Islam.

Malawi

