Malawi: 22 Die of Rabies in Mulanje, K17m Needed to Control Disease

By Nyasa Times Reporter

At least 22 people have died of rabies in Mulanje as the government needs K17 million to buy vaccines for dogs and cats.

Taurayi Mbengo from veterinary office in Mulanje said the deaths have occured from July last year.

He said 1600 people had dog bites and were infected with rabies.

Mbengo said 74 dogs died of rabies within the same period.

He said the government would need K63 million to treat the rabies patients, saying each dog and cat needs K9000 while the cost of treating a patient stands at K15000.

