13 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Looking for Gangs That Hijacked Matatus Tuesday Night in Nairobi

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police are looking for two gangs that attacked two matatus in separate incidents on Tuesday night and robbed passengers and crew of their cash and valuables in Nairobi.

Nairobi Police boss Joseph Ole Tito stated that the first matatu was attacked along Mombasa Road after it had picked up passengers at Taj Mall while headed for the CBD.

He told Capital FM News that some of the passengers turned out to be thugs and commandeered the bus into a dark alley before joining Outering and later to Babadogo where the passengers were robbed of cash, clothes and mobile phones plus other valuables.

"It was a very unfortunate incident and I have given instructions to my officers to look for the driver and conductor of the vehicle so that they may help us with investigations," he stated.

He revealed that another bus was attacked along Lanthies Road and the crew robbed of their valuables and cash.

