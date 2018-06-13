Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that he will nominate another individual for the vacant deputy governor position.

His nominee, lawyer Miguna Miguna, was rejected Speaker Beatrice Elachi on grounds that he hold dual citizenship.

"I shall present another qualified nominee to the County Assembly after due consultations to ensure Nairobi County gets a befitting deputy governor to support in service delivery," said Sonko in a press statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday.

The City Hall boss said that he accepts the decision by the county assembly, adding that he is committed to respect the decisions of the Assembly without reservations.

"I hereby wish to accept the decision of the Nairobi County Assembly rejecting the nomination of Dr Miguna Miguna as Nairobi deputy governor on the basis that he is a dual citizen as provided for under Article 78 of the Constitution," he said.

Governor Sonko was however optimistic that a lack of a deputy governor would not hamper his administration's service delivery to Nairobi residents, assuring them of his commitment to timely and efficient service delivery.

"As a county government we remain committed to serving Nairobi residents and ensuring timely and efficient service delivery. We are working round the clock to take advantage of the pockets of favourable weather that we are currently experiencing to overhaul the roads and other infrastructure which were destroyed by the rains," he said.