Kenya: Hot Gor Take On Wazito As Leopards Prey On Sofapaka

Fresh from their success at the recently concluded SportPesa Super Cup, reigning champions Gor Mahia travel to Kisumu to face debutants Wazito in their 15th SportPesa Premier League match at Kisumu's Moi Stadium on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards will be at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos to face former champions Sofapaka as they look to put behind the disappointments of their premature exit from the Super Cup.

STAY FOCUSED

Based on current form, a win for Gor against Wazito is almost guaranteed, but coach Dylan Kerr has openly declared that he is interested in "winning everything", and has asked his charges to stay focused and respect every opponent.

"This is our time. If we can win everything, then why not. Our fans are looking up to us and we cannot afford to disappoint them. All teams are hungry for success, so we need to be careful and focused at all times to avoid disappointment," he said.

LOST A NUMBER OF PLAYERS

While K'Ogalo are currently unbeaten on the local front, Wazito have not celebrated victory in five games, and lost 1-0 in their first leg encounter with the 15-time champions.

The University of Nairobi-affiliated side has also lost a number of players in the current transfer window, including their star striker Pistone Mutamba who has since joined Sofapaka.

Wazito coach Frank Ouna will be facing his former employers for the second time this year, and he told Nation Sport that his team is lagging behind due to their squad frailties as well as the rigorous competition in the top flight.

"It was never going to be easy getting the young players to adapt so this is something we envisaged at the start of this season. We are not in a good place now but I believe rejuvenation is coming because these players have now gotten some premier league experience," he said.

Against Sofapaka, AFC Leopards will be looking to revenge the 2-1 defeat they recorded in the first leg matchup between the two sides.

Batoto ba Mungu have been blowing hot and cold all season, but they have a good record against Ingwe that shows that they have beaten the big cats four consecutive times since April 2016.

Having released the quartet of Collins Okoth, Erick Bekoe, and Henry Uche and Alfred 'Kemboi' Wekesa, Ingwe are banking on new signings Musa Saad and Ezekiel Seda to provide a solution out of the performance rut that has seen the 13-time champions manage just six wins in 16 games.