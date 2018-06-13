Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook

Singer Bobi Wine

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine has lauded General David Rubakuba Muhoozi describing him as one of the few "good people" working for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Mr Kyagulanyi, an Opposition MP decried the deteriorating security situation in Uganda, accusing police and other sister security agencies of allegedly "concentrating all their energies on fighting opposition and suppressing voices of dissent even as the state of public safety continues to deteriorate."

"The manner in which General David Muhoozi responded to questions last night [during a televised national security briefing] once again gave me confidence that I am always right when I say that not everyone who works for the NRM regime is a bad person. I do not agree with that narrative. I think our Chief of Defence Forces is one of the many good and competent people who are serving a bad system," Mr Kyagulanyi said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to him, to fully resolve the security challenge in Uganda, the many unresolved political, social and economic questions must be addressed.

"I am glad that [former presidential candidate] Dr Kizza Besigye pointed this out last night on BBC Africa and I agree with him that the insecurity we see is a reflection of a bigger problem. As I said earlier, our nation is not at peace with itself because of many reasons. Majority of our people feel unrepresented. We still have unacceptably high levels of poverty, unemployment, etc. These cannot be left out from any debate on our security. Resolving such things would ensure security and stability not only in the short term but in the long run as well," he added.

He said he will be organising security meetings in Kyadondo East constituency to raise awareness amongst his electorates on security consciousness.

However, Police Spokesperson SSP Emilian Kayima says police is not a political unit and therefore, their work is purely professional.

"We are not politicians. When political actors are involved in what compromises law and order, that's when we intervene to try and bring the situation to order," he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi's statement comes just hours after the IGP Martins Okoth Ochola said, in a joint security briefing that "the general security situation in the country is calm" despite increasing cases of kidnap and murder.