President Muhammadu Buhari has identified corruption as the single biggest menace to Africa's development.

The President stated this when he hosted members of the Diplomatic Corps to Ramadan Iftar at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, corruption undermines development and impedes democracy and the rule of law.

"As I mentioned in my inaugural speech; if we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill us. Corruption undermines development and impedes democracy and the rule of law.

"During the 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa held in January this year, the AU launched the theme for the year 2018 winning the fight against Corruption: a sustainable path for Africa's Transformation and endorsed me as the AU Champion for the year.

"We shall count on your support to tackle corruption headlong, in order to bring about development, prosperity and well-being of our people."

On Insurgency, the President assured the members of the Diplomatic Corps that his administration was making every effort to bring the issue of insurgence to a complete end.

He said Nigeria would continue to collaborate with its neighbours under the multilateral Joint Task Force to curtail the movement and operations of terrorists across the borders.

President Buhari announced that his administration had taken bold initiatives to reposition the Nigerian economy on the path of sustainable growth and development.

"In the preceding years, Nigeria has continued to witness political stability and economic prosperity as acknowledged by World Bank 2017 economic rating on Ease of Doing Business Index for 2018.

"I wish to assure Your Excellencies that we remain committed to creating enabling environment to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and boost private sector engagements between Nigeria and your respective countries," he added.

The President thanked the members of the Diplomatic Corps for honouring his invitation to this year's Iftar as the Muslim ummah marked this Holy Ramadan.

According to him, the month of Ramadan is a month which brings the spirit of not only closeness with the creator, but it is also a period of reflection and sharing love between all human race irrespective of nationally, colour or religious affiliations.

"Our gathering today is to demonstrate the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan and further express Nigeria's commitment to maintaining cordial, friendly and harmonious relationship with your respective countries," he further noted.

President Buhari expressed Nigeria's appreciation for the support and peaceful co-existence between Nigeria and their respective countries.

He noted that this had contributed to deepening the bonds of friendship and the subsisting cordial relationship between Nigeria and their respective countries.

In his remarks, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr Salaheddine Abbas Ibrahima, commended President Buhari for his efforts in ensuring peace and stability across the African continent.

Ibrahima, who is the Cameroonian High Commissioner in Nigeria, also saluted the president's anti-corruption efforts within and outside Nigeria.

He also expressed appreciation to the president for hosting them to the breaking of Ramadan fast.(NAN)