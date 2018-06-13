13 June 2018

Uganda: Suspected Kidnapper Arrested With Victim in Kampala Lodge

By Dan Wandera

Luweero — Police are holding a man suspected to have kidnapped an 18-year- old woman after hoodwinking her parents that he would get her job.

The suspect was on Monday picked by police from Green Bar and Guest House in Katooke A Zone in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

He has reportedly been staying with the woman in the lodge since June 8 when he picked her from her parents' home in Semuto Town Council, Nakaseke District.

The suspect was arrested after the victim reached out to one of the waitresses at the guest house to help her contact the parents in Nakaseke.

He had moved out of the lodge and the woman successfully contacted her parents.

"We made contacts with police at Kawempe Central Police station who arrested the suspect," Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Paul Kangave said on Tuesday.

The suspect, a resident of Katooke Zone in Kawempe Division, Kampala, according to police detectives reached out to the parents of the woman promising to help their daughter get a job.

He reportedly asked for photocopies of the victims' identity card before assuring the parents that the young woman was in safe hands and would move with him to Kampala where the job was available.

"It is unfortunate that parents can handover a child to a stranger simply because he has promised a good job. In this case, the parents did not get these important details. It was only by luck that the victim got a chance to make a phone call in the absence of the kidnapper," he said.

The suspect is being detained at Kiwoko Police Station in Nakaseke District is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday to face charges of kidnap, according to Mr Kangave.

