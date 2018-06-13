11 June 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Decisions of CAF Executive Committee of 11st June 2018

At its meeting in Moscow the 11 june 2018, the Executive Committee, chaired by Ahmad, the Confédération Africaine de Football President, took the following decisions :

I. An Extraordinary Congress will be held on 30 september 2018 in Egypt to fill the vacancy on the FIFA Council for the english-speaking linguistic group following the resignation of Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi as both Fifa Council Member and CAF 1st Vice-president ;

II. The league of La Reunion is not allowed to participate in CAF competitions involving national teams ;

III. Approval of the fixtures of the qualifiers of Beach Soccer AFCON, Egypt 2018 ;

IIII. Qualifiers of World Cup 2022 and Total AFCON, Côte d'Ivoire 2021, will be not paired ;

V. A commission to study the centralization of the rights of National Associations for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers for Africa has been appointed. The commission is expected to submit its conclusion at the next Executive Committee scheduled for 27-28 September 2018 in Egypt.

Read the original article on CAF.

