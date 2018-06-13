Africa: What Is The Nile Forum?

document

Background

The Nile basin is one of the richest river basins in terms of history and heritage, it is also one of the most conflicted river basins over trans-boundary water problems. These conflicting issues are addressed from a political perspective. Therefore, solutions are never implemented in a sustainable manner because of deeper social, cultural and identity related issues that are not featured in the political conversations. These forgotten perspectives are deeply rooted within each nation psyche and require dialogue and connection in a way that enables integration and synergy of these different –sometimes diverging- perspectives.

Facilitating these conversations requires going beyond the political level and digging deeper into culture, human ecology, national identities, history, colonialism, past traumas healing and collective social wisdom of nations. These deeply rooted elements are central to reach sustainable integration and peace between the riparian countries. This integration and peace will lead the Nile Basin communities to be more resilient and help regenerating the Nile ecology, which will in turn sustain this resilience even more.

Because of the complexity of the Nile Basin, alternative means of cooperation -beyond politics- through civic engagement are at the heart of sustainable trans-boundary cooperation in the region.

Transboundary cooperation is no longer a 'luxury', it is an urgent need; a proof of that is rising importance of livelihood issues where the Nile interconnection is central yet non-existent e.g. Climate Change adaptation, large infrastructure projects and regional trade.

By creating this platform, we will create spaces that will enhance points of interaction and therefore the opportunities for collaboration among civil society.

What We Stand For

"To co-exist in positive peace across the Nile Basin, we need a mindset shift towards a collaborative relationship among societies in the region. This paradigm shift will help regenerate the river's ecology and address the livelihood needs of Nile societies, collectively and not individually; hence create positive peace in a resilient Nile Basin. The civil society plays a key role in driving this transformation of the Nile citizens' consciousness to be collaborative and interconnected" - Fasil Bogale & Mohamed El Mongy (The callers of the seed camp)

The vision of the Nile Forum is of a culture of Peace in the Nile Basin Region.

Therefore the Nile Forum's mission is to create the conditions for the cultivation of a culture of peace that generatively impacts the land, the water body and the quality of life of people living in the Nile Basin, as well as for Africa and the World.

The Nile Forum's work is guided by the principle of being with the land and following the life giving nature of the river. This includes building capacities of witnessing subtle social and ecological shifts and listening loudly to the environment. The Nile Forum further celebrates diversity through illuminating the multiple stories that make up the human and nonhuman life of the river.

Our work aims at cultivating deep trust for connecting trans-locally in order to co-create regenerative actions that help transitioning collectively towards a Culture of Peace in the Nile Basin.

The Nile Forum's practice, although particular to a region of Africa, will offer universal practices of how people can live collaboratively in balance and respect with all forms of life so that it can be applied to any part of the world.

Seed Bed

The Nile Forum works in one of the most conflicted river basins in the world and its vision is to create a culture of peace, peaceful co-existence and inspiring collaboration among the citizens of the Nile Basin countries. Therefore, 30 of the key societal multipliers who will be engaged in the Nile Forum will take part of a foundation training involving the following components:

Dialogue based on the 'Nile Forum' practice.

The culture of Peace

Conflict resolution and Mediation

Being with Land

These above mentioned topics will help the Nile Forum community members to connect with each other and with each others background and rich diversity and to transform conflicts they are facing locally and nationally.