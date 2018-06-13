13 June 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ethiopia's First Industry Zone to Start Phase-2 Construction Soon

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Chinese-built Eastern Industry Zone officials said Monday that construction of its second phase will commence soon as demands from foreign companies increase.

Eastern Industry Zone Vice Director, Jiao Yongshun, told Xinhua that the industry zone has currently run out of land for interested investors.

According to Jiao, there are 83 companies that are either under construction or operational inside the premises of the industry zone, of which 56 have already started production.

Jiao said due to lack of land and warehouses, the industry zone is not accepting new interested investors that would either rent a warehouse or construct their own plant inside the industry zone.

The Eastern Industry Zone is Ethiopia's first industry zone that inspired the Ethiopian government towards establishing more industry parks across the country towards becoming the manufacturing hub of the African continent.

Read the original article on Focac.

