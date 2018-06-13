Cameroon: MTN Elite One - Coton Sport Tightens Grip

The 24th playing day of the national football championship took place in stadiums across the country last weekend.

Coton Sport of Garoua remain unstoppable as they continue to lead the MTN Elite One Championship. This was the outcome of the 24th playing day of the national football championship that took place in stadiums across Cameroon last weekend.

The Garoua team drew 0-0 with Yong Sports Academy at the Yong Sports Academy Stadium in Bamenda on Saturday June 9, 2018. In spite of the draw, Coton Sport have maintained their grip on top of the league table with 49 points. Coton Sport now have 20 wins without any defeats this season.

Following Saturday's result YOSA now has three draws in the last five outings. UMS of Loum is second with 41 points and YOSA is third with 37 points. In all, nine games were played with ten goals scored and five draws registered.

In Bafang, Unisport Bafang played a 0-0 tie with Feutcheu FC. In Dschang, Fovu of Baham beat Aigle Royal 3-0. That was the first win for Fovu after a series defeats in six games. Fovu scored the highest number of goals on the 24th playing day. It was equally the first win for the team since the start of the second round of the MTN Elite One championship and also the last club to register a win.

In Ebolowa, Colombe of Dja and Lobo beat visiting Stade Renard of Melong 1-0 at the Nko'ovos Stadium. That was Colombe's first match at home this season. Colombe have played all their home games in Yaounde since the beginning of the season. In Limbe, Astres beat Union Douala 2-1 at the Limbe Annex Stadium. In Loum, UMS Loum played a 0-0 tie with New Stars of Douala.

At the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Odza, Yaounde, AS Fortuna beat Yaounde 2 FC 1-0 in a regional derby. Yafoot now has a total of three defeats and two draws in the last five matches. Still in Odza APEJES Fc drew 0-0 with Bamboutos of Mbouda in the second game.

At the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo, Eding Sport FC drew 1-1 with Dragon Yaounde in another regional derby. Meanwhile, three teams are swimming in relegation waters.

They are Colombe of Dja and Lobo with 25 points, Aigle Royal 20 and Yafoot 20 points. The 25th playing day has been billed for Wednesday June 13, 2018.