Egypt - 28 People Accused Plotting to Overthrow Government

Egypt's Chief Prosecutor on June 10, 2018 referred 28 people to a criminal court on charges including forming an illegal group to topple the government, agency reports said. A statement by Nabil Sadek said the suspects face an array of additional charges, including inciting violence and disseminating false news.
The men s are accused of forming "The Egyptian Council for Change" to incite people against the State and institutions. Meanwhile, only nine of the 28 accused are in custody. No date has been set for the trial. Egypt has intensified a long-running crackdown on terrorists since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's re-election last March.