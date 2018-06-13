13 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Successfully Tackling Drought - Commission

By Bilal Derso

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia has managed to successfully tackle the drought threat it is facing, according to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

NDRMC Commissioner Mitiku Kassa told The Ethiopian Herald that the preliminary survey carried out to assess the extent of the drought by establishing command post has minimized the damage the drought could have caused.

The Commissioner said information about citizens who need emergency assistance is also collected parallel to the early warning work that is being carried out in collaboration with the National Meteorological Agency and Central Statistical Authority.

A system that allocates budget based on the relevant information, and experts that closely provide assistance are put in place, Mitiku added.

According to him, the command post organized under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources to reach woreda level is exchanging information continuously so as to alleviate the damage and effectively deliver the required assistance.

In the meantime, the Commissioner explained that the country has bolstered its food reserve capacity,. while the community-based development activities carried out by different organizations have also helped prevent human catastrophe.

The sufficient food reserves in warehouses, and the integrated transport system have played role in the speedy delivery of the assistance, he furthered. "The government is distributing national food reserves, and importing food from overseas."

The Commissioner also called on the active participation of the public and businesses in supporting government's efforts to withstand the drought.

