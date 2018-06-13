13 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation to Promote Sustainable Cotton - Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Betelhem Bedlu

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Industry (MoI) said that it is putting various activities in to practice in order to meet the 2025 International Buyers Binding Law/ Agreement of responsible cotton production under the compulsory sustainable cotton producing principle.

Zerihun Abebe, Director of Textile and Garment Industry Sector Study, Follow up and Support within the Ministry stated that as per to the law, the cotton cultivated within the country should be produced considering the environmental and social aspects that might cause on societies.

Mentioning that the workshop was organized in Hawassa Town recently under the theme 'Promoting Sustainable Cotton in Ethiopia' discussed the issues of branding Ethiopia's cotton, the Director said introducing and branding Ethiopia's cotton to the rest of the world would enable the country to compete in the world markets.

"In a situation that anchor global and local textile companies engaged in the country and in the world textile industry, fulfilling the needs of Ethiopia's cotton product buyers is very fundamental to compete in the market." Zerihun said.

The core things that are prioritized and currently being practiced in the nation are putting the 15 years strategic plan in to practice. In line with this, expanding agricultural practices which are consistent with the practice of sustainability and involving stakeholders in various workshops are the other issues given due attention by the Ministry, the Director remarked.

The finding of the research conducted after the formulation of the cotton strategic plan suggested that the nation should get in to the practice of the law settled by the international buyers.

Ethiopia

What's Behind Govt's Move to Privatize Public Enterprises?

In what appears to be a dramatic reversal of three decades long policy, the government of Ethiopia has decided to… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.