Ethiopia: Investing for Future - Kotebe Metropolitan University

Centuries have already elapsed since science and technology have enabled peoples of the world do the impossible things possible and started to change the features of our globe. Due to science and technology, activities which were once impossible and totally unthinkable, have now become day to day activities.

Science and technology, further than easing the day to day activities of human beings, and humans become more dependent on them in their every single aspect; are taken as means to foster sustainable socio-economic growth for countries.

Thus, countries are giving due emphasis for science and technology in each and every of their development agendas. As a result, many of the countries have inspired positive changes and improve the living standards of their people.

With this same purpose, Ethiopia is shifting towards giving focus to science and technology even if many claim that the nation is too late to implement various programs this in a robust manner to tap from the sectors potential. The Growth and Development Plan (GTP) of the nation gives focus to transform the economy of the nation from agriculture led to Industry led economy by shifting the traditional small holder farming and rain fed agriculture into mechanization and industrialization. And this demands advancement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

In fact, the government, in partner ship with various stakeholders, has been performing various activities and expands multifaceted infrast ructures to establish successful industries and advance this trans formation.

In the same tune, higher educa tional institutions, universities and colleges are also giving focus in response to government's quest and nation's demand. That is why the educational system of the nation has given due attention to science more than social science streams.

It is with this rationale that Kotebe Metropolitan University is giving focus to improving the lives of its residents by employing and designing development oriented Science and Technology education, taking into consideration the experiences of various developed nations like Israel-Himda's Science experience.

Legal Service Director and University's President Special Advisor Dr. Tesfaye Baye told The Ethiopian Herald that the University is targeting at improving the lives of the city's residents by giving focus to better education that would support development aspirations of the nation.

"Understanding the fact that many of the nation's development ambitions will be realized through better science and technology education, Kotebe Metropolitan University has been given responsibility by the government to lead a special science program beginning from pre-university students," he further said.

According to him, since the past three years the University has started offering special science and technology education in its separate science shared Campus for high school students at Arat Kilo Science Shared Campus for selected best and high scoring students to make them the future scientists of the nation.

The Program has already been started with the assistance and support from international stakeholders like STEM Synergy and other local pertinent bodies including education bureau and development associations.

But now, he further added "We are planning to lead the program by ourselves to ensure its sustainability as it is crucial to the development of the nation."

Edlawit Awoke is a grade 11 student in the Science Shared Campus which is working under Kotebe Metropolitan University where the campus has been moved this year to Arat Killo. She said the world is advanced through science and Technology. Adding she said "The intentions to build science culture in the nation by the University and the support given by various non-governmental stakes like STEM Synergy needs to be appreciated at this point."

As she stated science and techno logy streams are her passions. Thus, she strives hard to register remarkable grade and be part of the success stories of the stream in the future. She also underscored the importance of special education to other students in other schools as well.

As the development dynamics of the world is moving faster through science and technology, Ethiopia should compile other nations' experience and initiatives working in the area of science and technology. In this regard, STEM Synergy is among the notable ones which is getting higher acceptance in Ethiopia for making a real difference in building science and technology culture across the nation with the aim of supporting government's program and nations development.