12 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Voluntary Blood Donation

Mendefera — In a bid to augment the blood reserve of the National Blood Transfusion Center, the Adi-Keih Colleges of Arts and Social Science and Business and Economics students and lecturers voluntarily donated blood.

According to Mr. Mehari Abraham, head of the National Blood Transfusion Center, the process of blood donation was conducted from 4-8 June in both colleges and that 363 units of blood has been collected.

Stating the center's mission is to augment blood supply to health facilities, Mr. Mehari said that the blood donated is disbursed to 22 hospitals in accordance with their demands.

The voluntary blood donors pledged to continue donations as it creates spiritual satisfaction to see patients survive because of the blood voluntarily donated.

Members of the National Blood Transfusion Center on their part commending the students and lecturers for the initiative they took to voluntarily donate blood, indicated that 75% of the donors were female students.

