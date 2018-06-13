Ethiopia: PM's Egypt Visit Promotes Mutual Confidence, Understanding

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - Ethiopia's Ambassador to Egypt Taye Atsekeselassie said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed in Egypt was successful in promoting confidence and understating between the two countries.

An Ethiopian high-level delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had a two days official visit to Egypt last Sunday.

The Ambassador noted that the bilateral discussions held between Prime Minister Abiy and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt 'were conducted in a spirit of clearing out differences that had surfaced in the past and helped promote mutual confidence and understanding.'

The leaders of the two countries have agreed to work in partnership in the agriculture sector, fishery, infrastructure development and other areas of investment, Ambassador Taye stated.

According to him, both countries have agreed to increase Egyptian investment in Ethiopia and to start the construction of Egyptian industrial parks here.

Ethiopia and Egypt have also vowed to increase their mutual trust in equitable utilization of the water of the Nile.

Government Communication Affairs Office State Minister Kasahun Gofee said on his part that the leaders' discussion is expected to help the two countries relations reach a new height.

In line with the agreement reached between Premier Abiy and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, 32 Ethiopians jailed in Egypt were released and flown back home Monday, the State Minister added.

Leaders of the two countries paid exchange of frequent visits and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi visited Ethiopia in March 2018 and the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Dessalegn, paid state visit to Egypt in last January.