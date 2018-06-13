Mauritius and South Africa Sign MoU On Fisheries

press release

The Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping and the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of the Republic of South Africa signed yesterday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Fisheries. Signatories were the Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Premdut Koonjoo, and the High-Commissioner of South Africa to Mauritius, Her Royal Highness Princess Zenani Dlamini.

The MoU aims at further enhancing the existing friendly relations between the two countries through development of cooperation in the fields of fisheries, fishing, seafood processing, trade of fish and fish products by promoting aquaculture development and exchange of related expertise and technologies, amongst others. It also provides for the setting up of a Joint Committee that would be responsible for the development of biennial programmes of cooperation and the implementation thereof.

Senior Officials working session

Furthermore, in the context of the South Africa Week, a working session at senior officials' level was organised on 12 June 2018 and took stock of the bilateral meeting that was held in 2016 between Mauritius and South Africa.

The session also examined issues pertaining to: elaboration of a work programme arising from the existing joint commission between both countries so as to present the said programme at Ministerial level to ensure political commitment; coordinating the positions of both countries on the international arena and speaking with one voice since Mauritius and South Africa share common values; and establishing a small working group to facilitate issues pertaining to visa formalities which include people to people movements, airlines movement, creating a more conducive environment and improving conditions to conduct business.

Cooperation in the fields of scientific research and technology, SMEs and culture were also discussed.

South Africa Week

The holding of the South Africa Week symbolises the strong and profound ties that exist between.

The agenda comprises several cultural activities such as the screening of the movie 'Invictus' on Thursday 14 June at Mont Choisy. The movie tells the story of racial reconciliation made possible by Nelson Mandela and is set against the backdrop of the 1995 Rugby world championship. A 'potjie' (a cast iron, three-legged pot) culinary competition which is a great tradition in South Africa is also scheduled on Saturday 16 June 2018 in Goodlands.

Mauritius and South Africa established official diplomatic relations in 1994.