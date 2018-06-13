Ghana: U/East Minister Cautions Contractors Against Shoddy Work

Navrongo — The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson Bukari Ayine, has cautioned contractors operating in the region against shoddy work.

He said those who would do poor work, would be made to do the proper thing, and dragged before the Office of the Special Prosecutor .

Mr. Ayine was speaking at a function at the auditorium of the University for Development (UDS) campus, in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal of the region, last Saturday.

He realized that the auditorium, which was built under the previous government, was in deplorable condition, as tiles on the floor and other parts of the building look weak, and the facility also lacked wash rooms.

The Regional Minister, who wanted to use a washroom, was shocked to note that auditorium lacked such facility, compelling him to go to a wash room at another building.

Mr. Ayine said that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would ensure that there was value for money for projects.

He asked individuals, organisations and media to help monitor work of contractors, to ensure that they do the right thing.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Kassena-Nankana Municipal, Mr. Williams Aduum, told the Ghanaian Times that when he ralised that the auditorium was poorly contracted, he asked the university's authorities to furnish him with information about the contractor, to enable him take up the matter to no avail.

Meanwhile checks by the Ghanaian Times have revealed that some projects in the region were poorly executed.

The Science and Business blocks of the Bolgatanga Senior High School that was executed less than three years ago, had their ceilings and parts of the roofing ripped off.

Some of the doors of the structures have also been destroyed whilst the floors are also deeply cracked.

The less than three years multipurpose building of the Ghana Education Service block in the Kassena-Nankana West District had its floor tiles destroyed.

The Regional Convener of Public Financial Management Network-Ghana (PFMN-Ghana), Mr. Milton Aberinga, commended the regional minister for taking steps to ensure that projects were properly executed, asked other officials to emulate his example.