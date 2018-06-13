Ghana: Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly Elects PM

The Assemblyman of East Legon, Benjamin C. Nortey was last Friday endorsed as the Presiding Member of the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

All seven assembly members voted in favour making him the first Presiding Member of the newly created assembly.

Mr Nortey who was sworn in office by the Magistrate of the Abeka court, Madam Victoria Ghansah assured of resolving the boundary dispute between the assembly and the Ga East Municipal Assembly.

According to him, the situation where revenue officers from the Ga East assembly move into the territory of the Ayawaso. West Municipal Assembly would not be allowed to continue.

"An urgent meeting will be held with our Ga East counterpart for amicable settlement of the dispute while attempts are made to demarcate the area by the erection of sign posts, he noted."

On sanitation, the presiding member indicated that registration of all households would be done to ensure that every waste generated is adequately disposed of.

Mr Nortey said a transition team would soon be formed to reconcile accounts of the previous administration to ensure that all records handed over are correct.

He assured that the revenue task force would be revamped to meet the revenue target in order to address the challenges facing the area.

Mr Nortey urged the assemblymen and staff of the decentralised departments to put in their maximum effort to make the infant assembly one of the best in the region.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Emmanuel Agyarko, assured of total support for the assembly towards meeting targeted goals as well as governments planned programmes and policies.