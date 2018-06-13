12 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NDC Elects Flagbearer Nov 18, 2018

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that the party will elect its flagbearer for the 2020 elections in November 2018.

This was disclosed by former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday June 9, 2018 at the party's Unity Walk held in the Volta Region.

He said the elections to select constituency executives will be held on June 23, 2018 "and I can say that the campaign is heating up and that is another step towards the reorganisation of our party.

"After that we will hold regional elections, we will hold national elections and then come November this year we will hold our final election to elect the presidential candidate of our party," former President Mahama noted.

A few stalwarts in the party or their assigns have made comments and gestures suggesting they will pitch in the 2020 race.

They include former President Mahama, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra, Prof Joshua Alabi and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. - classfmonline.com

