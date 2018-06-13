Ghana: Lexta Ghana Donates Sanitary Pads to Female Students of Abelemkpe Basic Sch

Lexta Ghana Limited, producers of YAZZ sanitary pads has presented assorted sanitary pads and panty liners to adolescent female students of the Abelemkpe Basic School in the Greater Accra Region as part of activities to mark this year s World Menstrual Day celebrations.

The event organised by the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly sought to raise awareness of the challenges women and girls worldwide face due to their menstruation.

Celebrated on May 28 every year, it creates opportunities for advocacy for the integration of MHD into global, national and local policy programmes and projects.

The students, who were taken through quizzes on menstrual cycle and hygienic practices, were also presented with YAZZ toothpastes and branded exercise books.

A consultant of Lexta Ghana Limited on women and girl child care, Mrs Nana Tanna Takyi-Appiah speaking to the students said the menstrual cycle is the critical period of every woman.

According to her, young school girls must be assisted to take good care of their personal hygiene by bathing at least twice daily and also ensure that they regularly change their sanitary pads in order to avoid offensive odour.

YAZZ she explained has produced pads for every type of flow and urged the students to properly dispose of their used pads and not throw it anywhere adding that they must be proud of what they have as a woman and not to wash their vagina with soap or insert any foreign material into it.

The head of Sales and Marketing of Lexta, Mr Seth Ntiamoah -Asare said the company decided to give back to the society hence the support for the programme.

He said the event will be replicated in other parts of the country to ensure that feminine care issues were effectively catered for.

A female tutor of the school, Mrs Georgina Boansi, commended the assembly for the programme saying that it would go a long way to complement the efforts of the teachers.