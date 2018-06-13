Ghana: Pencils of Promise Hands Over Classroom Block to Henakope

Pencils of Promise, an education focused non-governmental organisation has handed over a three-unit classroom block to the Henakope-Tevikpo District Assembly Basic School in Adaklu.

The facility which has office and store, washrooms and a poly-tank for water reservation is estimated at GH¢ 171, 000.00.

It also has furniture for pupils and teachers and replaces a frail structure being used as school block, which attracts maintenance work by the community recurrently.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, Pencils of Promise said the project was to improve access and encourage children to be in school.

He urged parents to enrol their children and support them to remain in school.

Mr Emmanuel Tetteh, headmaster of the school said the new classroom block would enhance teaching and learning, saying, "at long last, our colleagues can't make mockery of us again."

He commended Pencils of Promise, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu and the District Assembly for supporting the project and assured that the facility would be put to good use.

Mr Tetteh appealed for a tricycle to be conveying pupils who trek several kilometres to school, teachers' bungalow and also asked that the school be included in the school feeding programme.

Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu reiterated his commitment to education and said such investments contributed to the district topping the Basic Education Certificate table in the Volta Region last year.

He said indications were that Adaklu was gradually becoming a district of academic excellence and advised parents to ensure that children were in school.

The MP later presented two motorcycles to the supervisory unit of the District Education office and two laptops to the school.

Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, Adaklu District Chief Executive also commended Pencils of Promise for the support and appealed to traditional rulers to help transform education in the district.