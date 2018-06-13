Ghana: 134 Die in 2,289 Road Crashes in Accra

A total of 134 people died in 2,289 road crashes in Accra metropolis within the five months of this year, as against 123 deaths in 1,966 accidents the previous year.

This year's crashes, involving 3991 vehicles, resulted in the knock down of 550 pedestrians, because of failure to abide by road safety regulations, especially crossing of red lights.

The Commanding Officer of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit(C/ MTTU) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said as part of efforts in addressing the carnage on the roads, his outfit had intensified efforts to educate the public on the need to adhere to the traffic regulations.

ACP Fosu-Ackaah said more personnel would be deployed on the roads to enforce the law.

The Commanding Officer indicated that the unit would also collaborate with stakeholders such as the Ministry of Transport, National Road Safety Commission, and the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority to ensure safety on the roads.

ACP Fosu-Ackaah said a team had also been instituted at the C/MTTU to check drivers and motorcycle riders who would 'jump' red lights

He said drivers and riders, who flouted the regulations on 'red lights' were arrested and convicted to fines by the Accra Motor Courts.

He said road accidents affect the country's socio economic development of every country.

ACP Fosu-Ackaah cautioned drivers to stop loading passengers at bus stops.

He asked drivers to abide by the road safety regulations to ensure that precious lives were saved, adding that culprits would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

ACP Fosu-Ackaah appealed to the media to collaborate with security agencies to make the roads safe for pedestrians and road commuters.