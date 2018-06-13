Zimbabwe: Make Harare Tick - Acting Town Clerk

Acting Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango has urged departments to improve their operations and deliver results expected by the Government and residents.

Addressing stakeholders during a Rapid Results Initiative Workshop yesterday, Eng Chisango said council's performance had been deteriorating and there was need to take action.

"We really need to fasten our seat belts because the Government is expecting us to deliver," he said.

"The Government is demanding more and the residents are also demanding better services.

"We have gone through 450 days and we have gained the much-needed experience in implementing the RRIs (Rapid Results Initiatives).

"We are, during this period, focusing more on the key enablers which include automation, streamlining procurement processes and resource mobilisation.

"It seems our performance has taken a dip and we need to interrogate on why this is happening at a time when we are expected to have fully embraced the Rapid Results Initiatives."

Eng Chisango said most of the problems they had been facing were resource-related.

He said council was expecting 25 service vehicles that will help ease transport challenges.

Eng Chisango said endless water pipe bursts were another problem that needed council's immediate attention.

"The water bursts during this period have been a serious challenge and the Thematic Working Group dealing with non-revenue water has a major challenge to come up with robust strategies to address the challenges," he said.

"The other part of non-revenue water we need to focus on is stuck water meters and water thefts. I am challenging the team to have a comprehensive Non-Revenue Water Reduction Plan which is all encompassing.

"If we do that, we will be able to recover better revenue from the water sector."

Eng Chisango said council should make residents comfortable as it was one of the key obligation.

"The goals that we are focusing on are cross-cutting and address the key enablers that will make Harare tick," he said.

"From the Human Resources component dealing with employee engagement to procurement.

"We are confident that if we are able to address the key enablers, our day to day work will be much simpler and we can deliver services to the satisfaction of our residents."