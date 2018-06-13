12 June 2018

Sudan: Jebel Marra Charcoal Burner 'Beaten, Tortured to Death' By Sudan Military Intelligence

Tawila — A man who worked making charcoal was allegedly severely beaten and tortured to death by members of the Military Intelligence in the garrison of Martala in Tawila (popularly known as eastern Jebel Marra) in North Darfur on Monday.

Relatives of the victim told Radio Dabanga that Mohamed Tom Mohamed was arrested while he was working in a charcoal factory near the village by members of the Military Intelligence, then transferred to Martala military garrison in the evening on Sunday.

They explained that the villagers were surprised by soldiers bringing his dead body with stains of blood. They refused to receive the body and reported the death to the police and the commissioner of Tawila who instructed that the body be taken to the state capital El Fasher for autopsy.

