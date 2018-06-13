Sudan: Driver Severely Injured in North Darfur Ambush

Kornoi / Tawila / Saraf Omra — A driver was severely injured and several passengers were beaten when gunmen ambushed a passenger lorry near Kornoi in North Darfur at the weekend.

One of the passengers told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen, who were on a Land Cruiser chased the truck that was carrying them from Kornoi on its way to Saraf Omra.

He explained that the gunmen opened fire on the tires of the truck, which led to its stop.

He said the gunmen started after the vehicle stop to beat the passengers and the driver, Adam Hassan, who was severely injured.

He said that the gunmen then seized about SDG 300,000 (*$10,660) from the passengers, along with mobile phones boarded their Land Cruiser and then left the scene.

Camels stolen

Gunmen stole 30 camels from their herders near Jebel Kolge, 5 km north of Tabit in Tawila locality in North Darfur (popularly known as eastern Jebel Marra) while they were on their way to El Fasher on Sunday evening.

He explained that the gunmen took the camels and then fled.

On Monday afternoon, Maryam Yagoub Saleh was wounded in a shooting by gunmen near Dubo El Omda district in Tawila locality while she was among a group of women who went out to collect straw and firewood.

Goatherders drown

On Sunday evening two eight-year-old boys, Abdelrazig Mohamed and Mazin drowned in a pond used for brick manufacture while they were taking goats for grazing in Saraf Omra in North Darfur.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan