Morocco: Frente Polisario Urges UN to Guarantee the Saharawi People Inalienable Right to Self-Determination and Independence

United Nations — the Frente POLISARIO representative to the works of the Special Committee for the Decolonization of Nations United , Mr. Sidi Mohamed Omar has took part in the meeting, dedicated to the issue of Western Sahara at the works of the Special Committee for the Decolonization of Nations United organized at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The Saharawi diplomat stressed that the question of Western Sahara is a matter of clear and unquestionable colonization and has been registered in the agenda of the Fourth Committee of the United Nations since 1963.

Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar said that for 27 years, Morocco hampers the holding of the referendum on self-determination and continues its policy of annexation and tries to change the demographic composition of the territory.

"The Moroccan occupation and annexation are the main obstacles to the decolonization of this territory," the Saharawi diplomat recalled.

"The Occupying Power persists in its attempts to undermine the inalienable right of our people to self-determination and independence, resorting to manipulation, misinformation, intimidation and sabotage," denounced the Frente Polisario representative.

The Saharawi representative recalled that the process of decolonization of Western Sahara was violently interrupted when Morocco invaded the territory in 1975, "an invasion denounced by the General Assembly on more than one occasion."

" the issue of Western Sahara is still on the agenda of the Committee of 24 clearly shows that it is a matter of decolonization," said the Sahrawi representative, calling "the United Nations and the international community as a whole to assume their responsibilities in guaranteeing the inalienable right of peoples to self-determination and independence. "