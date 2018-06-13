13 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Lut's People - the Struggle to Be Gay and Muslim in South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Zuleiga Gassiep's (left) and Zakariya Moola's (right) comments on being gay and Muslim in South Africa.
analysis By Rebecca Davis and Haji Mohamed Dawjee

South Africa’s Muslim population exists in a state of contradiction. They live in a country home to some of the most liberal laws on sexual orientation in the world – yet the official line from local Muslim authorities remains that homosexuality is forbidden. Their community makes a disproportionately generous contribution to social upliftment and charity – yet gay Muslims are often ostracised by their own families.

The ideas of struggle, transformation and liberation are sewn into the fibre of Islamic theology – yet the notion of freedom and acceptance for gay Muslims remains impossible for many.
How do gay South African Muslims negotiate the seemingly irreconcilable divide between their sexual orientation and their religion? Are attitudes towards homosexuality as hardline among ordinary Muslims as those preached from the pulpit? And can things ever change?

The People

Zuleiga Gassiep, Johannesburg

"My brothers and I never really went to a formal madrassa (Muslim school), and when my parents tried to send me, it never lasted very long. The (teachers) could not answer my questions and I had a lot of them.
In my family, we were taught to question, question everything, that believing in something or following blindly without question is how religion becomes...

South Africa

Black People Worse Off in Democracy than Under Apartheid - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned of an "unled revolution" in South Africa, as black people "are worse off in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.