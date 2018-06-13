Sierra Leone: Pharmaceutical Society Pays Courtesy Call On Health Minister

The Pharmaceutical Society of Sierra Leone led by the President, Pharmacist Mutada Sesay, Acting Chief Pharmacist and Director of Drugs and Medical Supplies, Jack Lansana and the Registrar of Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone, Pharmacist Wiltshire Johnson, over the weekend paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Alpha Wurie at his Youyi Building office in Brookfields Freetown.

The visit was in two folds firstly: to congratulate the Minister on his new appointment and secondly to abreast him with their continuous progress and challenges during the course of their operations.

They adequately briefed the Minister on their operations and functions over the years, and explained their successes amidst serious challenges.

They cited the setting up of regulatory framework and control of importation and exportation of drugs and chemical and detergents, manufacturing, distribution, sale of drugs and medical advice among others as some of the successes over the years.

They also gave a rundown on some of their key achievements in the area of quality control of medical products, decrease importation of illegal and substandard products.

They raised concern over the inadequate political will to enhance the work across the country but however expressed optimism that under the new direction, the new minister will fast track the repeal of the Pharmaceutical Act of 2001.

They further made mention of the human resource gaps and financial challenges to effectively enhance the medical regulation in Sierra Leone.

In his response to their submissions, the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie, noted that supply chain of key services and programmes are over centralised but pledged to do everything in his power to decentralise major programmes right from national, regional, district and chiefdom levels.

He also stressed the need to bridge the human resource gap in the entire health sector through skills development and proper financial management.

He talked on the need for free health care and cost recovery and inter-linkages of programmes as key initiatives in addressing major challenges in sector across the country.