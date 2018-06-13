Sierra Leone: Ebola Survivors End Income Generation Conference

With funds from the Ministry of Social Welfare, the Sierra Leone Association of Ebola Survivors (SLAES) on Sunday, 10th June ended a four-day conference on Income Generation Activities (IGA) at the Companero Hotel, East of Freetown.

The four -day workshop was geared towards building entrepreneurial skills of survivors so as to help them in business, according to the organisers.

Speaking during the workshop, Public Relations Officer of SLAES, Daddy Hassan Kamara, said the conference was implemented through a project proposal they forwarded to the Social Welfare Ministry.

"IGA was geared towards making EVD survivors self-reliant," he said.

He said the IGA would help survivors to not depend on aid, adding that knowing and doing business could bolster their development.

Kamara further said that during the four-day training survivors were taught psychosocial support, stress, stigma and discrimination.

"There will be funds that will be given to each group. Each group will have to receive about Le20 million, and there are 30 groups," he said.

He revealed that the umbrella body of survivors would monitor and supervise how survivors manage the funds, adding that a five man delegation would be assigned specifically to look after the leaders of the group.

Kamara maintained that the funds would help survivors attain sustainable capacity building, adding that they would include more survivors in other projects across the country.

Prince F. Lahai, Chairman Ebola Survivors in Kailahun District, said in a statement that he had learnt a lot during the four-day workshop.