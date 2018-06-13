12 June 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Charles Margai Replaced!

Minister of Justice and Attorney General Charles Francis Margai was yesterday replaced by Dr. Priscilla Schwartz-nee Fofana.

Probably the shortest-lived Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in the history of Sierra Leone, Charles Francis Margai took the oath of office as Justice Minister on Monday 16th April and subsequently relieved of his duty barely two months in office.

His replacement, Dr. Priscilla Schwartz, until her appointment, was a law professor in the United Kingdom.

Dr Schwartz holds degrees from the University of Sierra Leone, Fourah Bay College, (BA, LLB (Hons)) and the University of London, King's College and Queen Mary College (LLM and PhD) respectively. She is an expert in Public International Law and is also a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone.

Prior to her joining the staff at Leicester in 2007, Priscilla taught graduate and undergraduate courses at Queen Mary, University of London, where she also designed and developed courses for LLM and MA by research programmes. Priscilla also worked as State Counsel to the government of Sierra Leone between 1996-2001, where she served as Personal Assistant to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

She represented the government on several domestic and international assignments and was instrumental in the setting up of the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone, including the negotiation and drafting of its Statute and Agreements. She also initiated and coordinated implementation of projects for the development of the rule of law.

Dr Schwartz has keen research interests in international law and policy in areas of development, environment and economic issues and how these especially affect developing countries.

Her most recent book is Sustainable Development and Mining in Sierra Leone (2006). Her current research project is entitled International Institutions, International Corporations & Third World Natural Resources: An Uneven Environmental Alliance?

She is probably the first female Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in Sierra Leone.

