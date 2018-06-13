13 June 2018

UN News Service

Madagascar: UN Chief Welcomes Formation of Unity Government in Madagascar

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Deutsche Welle
A street in Antananarivo (file photo).

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the formation on Monday of a government of national unity in Madagascar led by a non-partisan Prime Minister, as requested by the nation's leading constitutional court.

According to media reports, the court ordered President Hery Rajaonarimampianina to form a new government with a "consensus" prime minister at its helm, on 25 May. That decision triggered fierce debate between government and opposition figures over its interpretation, but led to the appointment by the President, of Christian Ntsay, a non-partisan technocrat, as Prime Minister, on 4 June.

The high-level political dispute, followed protests that took place initially against new electoral laws that the opposition said were barring candidates from taking part in elections scheduled for later this year, according to news reports.

The Secretary-General commended the President and Malagasy political actors for "reaching a compromise in the interest of the people of Madagascar", said a statement issued by UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

In the statement, the Secretary-General reiterated the commitment of the UN to support the holding of peaceful, credible and inclusive elections there this year and applauded the ongoing close coordination between the UN and international partners, including the African Union and the Southern African Development Community, in supporting "the Malagasy-led dialogue and reconciliation".

More on This

Understanding Madagascar's Latest Political Crisis

In the last month, impeachment proceedings have begun, an unholy alliance has emerged, and the president's accused… Read more »

Read the original article on UN News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.