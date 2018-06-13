Africa: Locally Rooted, Globally Connected - Masimanyane Women's Rights International

press release

Masimanyane has 14 offices in the Eastern Cape, with our largest footprint in Buffalo City, where we have 10 service offices.

We have a dedicated presence in the region's two biggest magistrate's courts, as well as in four police stations and a clinic.

We offer services at two Buffalo City Thuthuzela Centres, located at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital and Grey Hospital in King William's Town. Further afield, we also provide services at Thuthuzela Centres in Butterworth, Libode and Mthatha.

Masimanyane also has a dedicated office in King William's Town that focuses on HIV/AIDS counselling, testing and community education services. We recently established a shelter for women in distress.

MASIMANYANE WOMEN'S RIGHTS INTERATIONAL's work is located within the human rights framework and is aligned with the three principles of the convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women which are substantive equality, non-discrimination and state accountability.

We work in both urban and rural areas with a stronger focus on the most marginalised communities. Masimanyane's strongest asset is its vast rural network and its strong footprint in Buffalo City Metro and the Eastern Cape province.

More than 135,000 women and girls who have survived rape, domestic violence and other forms of sexual assault have benefitted from the social support services provided by Masimanyane's Women's Rights International. In addition, our community-based programmes reach more than 50 000 people each year, half of whom are children and youth.

Masimanyane's Justice Advocacy Programme works to ensure that community concerns and challenges are appropriately and effectively addressed through relevant laws and policies.

Research, documentation and advocacy are key components of this programme, along with leadership development and training for effective community engagement with policy makers.

One of the recent projects in which Masimanyane engaged was a review of the proposed legislation on gender equality.

We conducted research with women's groups throughout the country to document what they thought the Bill should address, and held a national conference to develop an alternative Gender Equality Bill.

We have utilised international instruments and mechanisms such as the CEDAW Shadow reporting process and the Optional Protocol to CEDAW in which we called for an inquiry into the high levels of domestic violence in South Africa.

In the past we used the Universal Periodic Reporting System to raise concerns about the trafficking of young women and to address specific sexual and reproductive health and rights concerns.

INCORPORATING Masimanyane Women's Support Centre & The International Network to end Violence against Women and Girls