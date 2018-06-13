press release

New York — The NoVo Foundation today announced $34 million - up from $20 million committed originally - in Radical Hope Fund grants to 19 organizations from among 1,000 applicants doing bold and transformative social justice work in the United States and around the world.

"We launched the Radical Hope Fund as a radical experiment - can a time of increasing repression and darkness also serve as a springboard for deep collaboration and transformative change?" said Jennifer and Peter Buffett, NoVo's co-presidents. "The answer has been overwhelming: feminist grassroots advocacy, activism, and organizing are thriving across the globe, new partnerships are growing, and justice leaders everywhere are planting the seeds for a radical new world based in equity, possibility, power, and dignity for all."

NoVo launched the Radical Hope Fund in July 2017 with a global call for projects grounded in new partnerships, bold experimentation, and a deep commitment to social justice. What might be possible, NoVo asked, if movement leaders had the support they needed not only to defend against daily attacks, but also to dream of new possibilities, experiment with new collaborations, and guide us to new solutions?

The result is a diverse array of grants to organizations driving systemic social change in communities around the world, from women Nobel Peace Prize laureates influencing the Korean peace process, to Gen Z and Millennial Latinx feminist organizers in Texas combining protest with performance, to an international network devoted to eliminating the root cause of violence against girls and women.

Like all of NoVo's work, the fund is grounded in the belief that meaningful change happens from the community level up—informed by lived experience, powered by movement building and activism, and guided by the leadership of marginalized people as the best experts of their own lives and futures.

The first-of-its-kind fund is a direct response to alarming worldwide trends: the resurgence of hate speech and violence, escalating assaults on human and civil rights, widening wealth inequality, and the rise in nativism.

"We hear a lot about innovation in the social sector, but the truth is that marginalized communities are rarely granted the trust, support, and space they need to experiment and dream," said Pamela Shifman, executive director of the NoVo Foundation. "The Radical Hope Fund grantees show us that radical innovation is already happening, feminist organizing is already leading our way, and the answer so many are looking for in these challenging times is already in front of us, if only we are willing to back it up with the trust and support it deserves."

Beginning today, NoVo is also launching a new Radical Hope Blog Series (live June 13) to chronicle the work of partners around the world in their own voices, to share learning and insights, build solidarity, and increase support for their work. Amid daily headlines of division, the blog series is intended to serve as an active and dynamic beacon of hope, possibility, resistance and resilience.

Radical Hope Fund grantees will drive systemic progress through the following projects. For a full list of Radical Hope Fund project descriptions, visit the foundation's website.

Radical Hope Fund Grantees, Projects, Locations, Grants

African Women's Development Fund

The Flourish Project

Africa

$985,090

Allied Media Projects

Create, Connect, Transform

Detroit, Michigan

$3,000,000

Black LGBTQ+ Migrant Project

Black LGBTQ+ Migrant Project

Minneapolis, Minnesota; Oakland, California; Washington, DC

$300,000

Blackbird, with Matters of the Earth

Blackbird Global Black Victory Lab

Africa, Europe, Latin America/Caribbean, United States

$2,640,000

Center for Justice at Columbia University

Women Transcending

United States

$2,530,000

Collaborative Media Advocacy Platform (CMAP), with Jire Dole and Amnesty International Nigeria

Chicoco Collective

Port Harcourt, Nigeria

$865,000

Florida Immigrant Coalition

Radical Hope Florida

Florida

$2,000,000

Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, with Climate Justice Alliance, Indigenous Environmental Network, and Right to the City Alliance

It Takes Roots to Grow the Resistance

United States, Canada

$3,500,000

Grassroots International, with Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, Indigenous Environmental Network, and World March of Women Project

Strengthening Grassroots Feminist Movements Collaborative

Brazil, Guatemala, Honduras, Palestine, Puerto Rico, United States

$4,000,000

Jolt, with Deeds Not Words

Movement Mujeres

Texas

$2,000,000

Masimanyane Women's Rights International

International Network to End Violence Against Women and Girls

International (member representatives from Australia, Ghana, India, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Samoa, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States)

$1,240,000

The Movement for Black Lives

Electoral Justice Project

United States

$500,000

Movement Strategy Center

Decolonizing Race

United States

$2,000,000

National Domestic Workers Alliance

Women's Rematch

United States, with a focus on Georgia

$2,000,000

The Nile Forum Project

Regenerating a Nile Community of Communities

Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda

$1,280,000

People's Action Institute

Rural Women's Collaborative: Uniting Across Race and Place for Racial and Economic Justice

Alabama, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Wisconsin

$1,800,000

Tewa Women United

Healing Justice and Radical Self-Care

United States, with a focus on New Mexico

$900,000

Water Protector Legal Collective

Strengthening Indigenous Voices for Unci Maka

North America

$1,061,000

Women Cross DMZ, with Nobel Women's Initiative, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, and Women's Action for New Directions

Women Led Korea Peace Treaty 2020 Campaign

Canada, China, Japan, North Korea, United States, South Korea

$2,000,000

About NoVo Foundation

NoVo Foundation is dedicated to building a more just and balanced world. Founded in 2006 by Jennifer and Peter Buffett, NoVo has become one of the largest private foundations in the world to support initiatives focused explicitly on girls and women, including a dedicated focus on ending violence against girls and women and supporting adolescent girls. NoVo also works to advance social and emotional learning, support Indigenous communities and promote local living economies.