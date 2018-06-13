Fallen Heroes of Zimbabwe Trust (FHZT) is appealing for assistance to exhume the remains of freedom fighters who were discovered in a copper mine shaft in Odzi, Manicaland.

The remains were found last week in a mine shaft in Village J2, Chiwere, under Chief Marange in Odzi.

Speaking at a war veterans meeting in Mutare last Friday, Manicaland Province war veteran chairman Cde Gift Kagweda appealed for help from well-wishers.

Secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Cde Victor Matemadanda was the guest of honour at the meeting.

"There are remains of fallen heroes which were discovered in a copper mine shaft in Odzi.

"We are, therefore, appealing to anyone who can assist with materials to use for exhumation," he said.

Cde Kagweda said they need food and other materials for use during exhumation.

"There are people who are already manning the place and they are staying at the mine shaft.

"We need food for them and those who can assist please come forward," he said.

Cde Kagweda said there was a committee set up to undertake logistics on how the bodies could be exhumed.

He said the FHZT was awaiting approval from the Government to start the exhumation process.

"We have noted that there are more than 100 bodies of freedom fighters who were thrown into the shaft.

"They were wrapped in plastics, sprinkled with acid and thrown into the shaft.

"I had an opportunity to enter into the shaft and by merely stepping at the bottom of the shaft, you can tell that there are many bodies which were thrown into the shaft," he said.

Fallen Heroes of Zimbabwe Trust chairperson Mr Anyway Chinyani recently indicated that the association was facing financial challenges.

He said as a trust, they are facing challenges in terms of finance and at times are they are having to use their own resources

"There are certain things that we need for us to exhume bodies from these shafts.

"We are sometimes faced with transport challenges and there are many other things that are needed for reburial of these bodies," he said.