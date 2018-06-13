Beitbridge — A total of 130 athletes have registered to participate in this year's edition of the Beitbridge Mayor's half marathon to be held between Lutumba Business Centre on Saturday morning.

The race is held annually to raise awareness and reduce rampant littering along major highways and the abuse of drugs in Beitbridge.

Sanctuary Insurance Company have already entered into a partnership with the Beitbridge Municipality to become the main event sponsor. Beitbridge Municipality spokesperson, Raniel Ndou, said they had covered a lot of ground in terms of logistics and they were ready to roll.

"The race will be held under the theme, 'Everyone against Drugs Abuse and Litter.' So far, we have registered 130 people while other athletics clubs, including Blanket Mine, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prison Services, among others, have expressed an interest to bring their athletes," he said.

He said the 21km race will start at Lutumba Business Centre along the Masvingo highway and finish at Border Services station in Beitbridge.

He said there will also be 12km road and 5km races which will start at Chicago Business Centre and Masvingo turn-off and will end in the CBD.

"Sanctuary Insurance is our main sponsor this year and they have since poured in $5 000 in cash along with other related equipment for the race," said Ndou.

"In addition, we are inviting all those interested in participating to register at Beitbridge Municipality main building and at our housing office in Dulivhadzimo suburb."

He said entry fees had been pegged at $3 for adults while school children don't need an entry fee.