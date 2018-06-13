13 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mbizo Violence - Four Arrested

By Abigail Mawonde

Police have arrested four people in connection with two murders and assault cases that occurred at a shebeen in Mbizo, Kwekwe, last Thursday, which the privately owned media tried to politicise.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said two were arrested on Monday and the other pair yesterday.

"The ZRP would like to state that two accused persons, Njabulo Ganyani (24) and Lovemore Ganyani (30) have been arrested in connection with the two murder cases and assault which occurred at a Shebeen in Mbizo suburb, Kwekwe, on 7th June 2018.

"The two accused persons were arrested on 11th June 2018 when police carried out some searches at house number 263A/7 in Mbizo, Kwekwe," he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said the names of the other two suspects will be released today.

"The accused persons have implicated Sufficient Sibanda whom they allege, hired them to recover 250 grammes of gold from Jowah and Matcom whose further particulars are not known," said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said the suspects also revealed that they committed the offence in the company of the following nine accused persons who are still at large - Misheck Ganyani, Lyton Mpofu, Shepherd Mpofu, Shepherd Masasa, Evidence Ganyani, Sufficient Sibanda, Trust Ganyani, Smart Muzambiya and one only known as Dube.

"Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information concerning the whereabouts of the accused persons who are still at large to contact CID Kwekwe on telephone number (055) 22219 or 22745 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631," said Chief Supt Nyathi.

Police on Monday discounted any political motive in the case saying the murder and assault emanated from a dispute over gold proceeds from Amatava Mine in which Sufficient Sibanda felt he had been duped. There is a tendency by opposition political parties and private media houses associated with them to manufacture violence and blame it on Zanu-PF and the State during election times.

