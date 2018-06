A man was burnt to death and another person displaced after two homes burnt down in Kensington on Wednesday morning, according to Cape Town fire and rescue services.

Firefighters rushed to Lugmag Avenue around 01:00 and found that two wood and iron structures had been destroyed in the blaze, spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Layne said the fire was probably caused by a lit candle being left unattended.

Police were still investigating.

