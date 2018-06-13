13 June 2018

Nigerian Man Buries His Father in Sh8million BMW

The pallbearers lower the brand new BMW into the grave as the family says their final goodbye to the patriarch.
By Nahashon Musungu

A Nigerian man has stunned the social media fraternity with the bizarre act of burying his father in a brand new state of the art vehicle instead of a coffin.

The seemingly wealthy man, only identified as Azubuike, is said to have lost his father to old age and according to reports in his home country, had promised he would buy him a flashy car.

This thus informed his decision to give him the extraordinary send off in the local village's graveyard.

So after he passed away in the remote village of Ihiala, Nigeria, Azubuike is reported to have splashed out (£66,000) Sh8.91 million on the car from the showroom to bury his father in.

An incredible photo taken at the funeral shows the enormous car being lowered into a huge grave dug six feet deep by hand in the village.

BETTER USE

The picture has gone viral on social media as pallbearers reportedly guided it down logs into a position and then the logs were pushed out to allow the shiny greyish BMW to drop.

Sections of commentators on social media claimed the BMW is equipped with Sat Nav that will assist the deceased to find his way to the pearly gates.

Others seemed angered by the waste of money and said it should have been put to better use.

Sifiso Makhashila said: "Buy the car for your parent while he is still alive if you are moneyed and bury them with a decent coffin but this is just being foolish and showing off."

Obenice Mohale added: "This is the sort of thing that keeps us poor as black people."

In 2015, a similar burial made headlines after an Enugu billionaire buried his mother in a brand new Hummer and in the same year, a man was buried in his favourite car in China.

