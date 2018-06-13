13 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Fishmongers Want Govt to Work On Beach Pollution

Photo: Daily News
Fishmongers want govt to work on beach pollution.
By Jimmy Lwangili

TRADERS at the Ferry International Fish Market in Dar es Salaam have advised the authorities to emphasise public awareness on the impact of pollution on the Indian Ocean beaches to save fish from extinction. Ferry Fishmonger, Said Idd told journalists that fish availability at the market is continuing declining in recently days compared to some years back.

"The numbers of fishes continue to decline day after day. This I think is the result of pollution [especially plastic littering] to the sea. "The government has to do something to contain the issue," Mr Idd said. The fishmonger aired his opinions during an iftar event prepared by the Councillor of Kivukoni Ward in the Ilala District, Mr Henry Massaba. Councillor Masaba is also the Chairman of the Board of the Ferry International Fish Market.

The fishmonger who doubles as a fisherman said the government leaders should embarked on public awareness to address the impact of environmental pollution on Indian Ocean beaches. Mr Idd commended the government effort to control illegal fishing which helped to increase fish availability.

"We have to sail faraway from coast to fish since fishes are searching for clean water in deep sea," he said. Mr Masaba said in his Ward they have been undergoing various operations of environmental cleanness especially along the beaches of the Indian Ocean.

"My call to the residents of Kivukoni Ward is to maintain our environment cleaning system especially in beaches area to save fish production for the benefits of current and future generations," he said.

A research by Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, 'the Tanzania Fisheries Sector Challenges and Opportunities of 2016' showed that between 2000 and 2014, marine fisheries production appears to have remained relatively stable, oscillating between 43,000 and 55,000 tonnes annually, even though the number of vessels appears to have increased.

Data, according to the research, from a 2016 marine fishery census data is being analysed, but based on previous data it seems that the number of vessels has been increasing at a rate of about 280/year. In 2009 the number of fishers was about 36,000, but this time around is estimated to be much greater, at about 47,000.

