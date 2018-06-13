13 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Military Urged to Apply Risk Mapping in Counter Terrorism Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyn Usman

Nigerian Military has been advised to utilise operational risk mapping methodologies in conducting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, with a view to preventing losses during attacks by insurgents.

Addressing members of Senior Course 40 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, on International and Regional Mechanisms for Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations, at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji- Kaduna, weekend, renowned security expert Dr. Ona Ekhomu, stated that the use of risk mapping would also enable the military to be proactive.

He explained that risk mapping involved conducting risk identifica-tion, risk assessments, risk mitigation, counter-measures implementation and performance evaluation.

He said: " The reality is that people and processes will inherently incur errors and militate against counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

"Risk mapping is a reliable way to eliminate risk exposures, reducing losses during terrorist and insurgent attacks."

In his remarks, Commandant of the College, AVM Lawal Alao, said the lecture was "very germane to the military" and that as professionals they would adopt models useful in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

Nigeria

Corruption, Single Biggest Menace to Africa's Development - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has identified corruption as the single biggest menace to Africa's development. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.