Kenya: Nyong'o Sacks Kisumu's Chief of Staff Patrick Lumumba

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o has sacked his Chief of Staff Patrick Lumumba Ouya following incidents of violence against colleagues.

In a letter, Mr Nyong'o instructed the sacked official to immediately hand in all county property and equipment in his possession to County Secretary Olang'o Onudi.

The sacking further fuels the already heightened tension between county officers in Prof Nyong'o's government.

Earlier on Tuesday, police questioned Mr Ouya after accusations that he threatened to shoot senior officials including Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, in an unexplained fit of anger.

RECORDED STATEMENT

County Police Commander John Kamau told the Nation that the officer had recorded a statement to explain events in which he was accused of trying to force himself into the governor's office despite restriction from the security team.

Prof Nyong'o's office later said the chief of staff had initially been denied entry into the governor's office, where a meeting with guests was going on, but he pushed his way in. When restricted further, he threatened violence on the guards.

In a statement sent to newsrooms by the governor's press unit director Alloys Ager, the governor cited breach of the Constitution as the reason for his action.

TERMINATED CONTRACT

"The Governor of Kisumu County has today terminated the contract of the Chief of Staff Mr Patrick Lumumba Ouya effective the 12th of June 2018 having been found in breach of Article 75 of the Constitution and Section 40 of the County Government Act," said Mr Ager.

In January, he reportedly threatened to shoot Seme ODM chairman and businessman Leonard Ochar.

Mr Ochar, who reported the matter to Kombewa Police Station in Seme Sub-County (through OB 12/16/1/2018) told the Nation then that Mr Ouya called him on phone and threatened to shoot him if they met in Kisumu town.

However, Mr Ouya denied having made the threat.

But Kisumu Central OCPD Meshack Kiptum, whose officers are investigating the current matter, also said Mr Ouya is not a licensed gun holder.

In 2015, Mr Ouya drew his gun after a disagreement ensued at a funeral in Koru and shot in the air forcing mourners to scamper for safety.