13 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko to Pick New Nominee for Nairobi Deputy Governor

By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that he will nominate another individual to replace Dr Miguna Miguna for the deputy governor's position after the fiery lawyer's name failed to make it to the County Assembly for debate.

On Tuesday, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi rejected the nomination of Dr Miguna to replace former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe.

"I shall present another qualified nominee to the county assembly after due consultations to ensure Nairobi County gets a befitting deputy governor to support in service delivery," said Mr Sonko in a press statement sent to newsrooms.

The City Hall boss said that he accepted the decision by the county assembly, adding that he is committed to respect the decisions of the assembly without reservations because they represent the sovereignty and infallible will of the people of Nairobi County.

DUAL CITIZEN

"I hereby wish to accept the decision of the Nairobi County Assembly rejecting the nomination of Dr Miguna Miguna as Nairobi deputy governor on the basis that he is a dual citizen as provided for under Article 78 of the Constitution," he said.

Governor Sonko said a lack of a deputy governor would not hamper his administration's service delivery to Nairobi residents, assuring them of his commitment to timely and efficient service delivery.

"As a county government we remain committed to serving Nairobi residents and ensuring timely and efficient service delivery. We are working round the clock to take advantage of the pockets of favourable weather that we are currently experiencing to overhaul the roads and other infrastructure which were destroyed by the rains," he said.

