13 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: EACC Graft Probe On 3 Governors Fails to Impress Noordin Haji

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samwel Owino

Only one out of the four cases in which EACC wanted governors dragged to court this week over alleged corruption is solid.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Wednesday said only one governor was likely to face prosecution.

Mr Haji told the Senate legal affairs committee that his office had returned the other three files to the anti-corruption commission to fill gaps.

The chief public prosecutor, however, did not name the targeted governors, saying it would jeopardise investigations.

"All the 57 files we received from EACC were returned on Monday," he said.

"(For) some, we have asked them to proceed with prosecutions and others we have asked them to address the gaps."

Three governors, PSs to face graft charges

EACC saves taxpayers from Sh7.7bn loss

This is where graft rules the day in Kenya

EACC officers raid ex-KPC director Tanui's home

He told the senators that his office is still in consultation with EACC over some high-profile cases.

He said most of the cases involve corruption of amounts ranging between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000.

In others, he said they had recommended administrative action, without giving details.

Last week EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo told the same committee that they had a watertight cases against four governors and that the county bosses will be arraigned this week.

He said EACC had carried out investigations for one year and they have enough evidence.

Kenya

Miguna Rejected for Deputy Governor Spot, Sonko Moves On

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that he will nominate another individual for the vacant deputy governor position. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.