12 June 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Construction to Begin On the 25km Asankragwa-Fordjuorkrom Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday, cut the sod for the construction of the Asankragua-Fordjuorkrom Feeder Road at Amenfi West in the Western Region of Ghana.

The 25-kilometre road, which is expected to be completed in 24 months, will serve the Asankran Breman, Suroano, Breman, Oda Akotoamso, Asiedukrom, Awudikrom, and Fordjuorkrom communities.

The construction of the road is in fulfilment of a campaign pledge President Akufo-Addo made to the people at Amenfi West in the run-up to the December 2016 elections.

President Akufo-Addo said the many road construction works across the country would not only reduce the spate of road accidents, but also aid farmers in carting agricultural produce to market centres.

He urged the contractor to complete the road in 24 months, adding that the opening up of the country through road construction was linked to the improvement of the country's economy.

On the proposed creation of the Western-North Region, President Akufo-Addo was of the view, it would ensure the rapid development of the region, and improve the quality of lives of the people in the Western Region.

"Let no one be worried about the creation of the new region. We want to bring development to all parts of the Western Region and, in so doing, deepen the unity that already exists amongst residents of the region," he added.

The President urged the Chiefs and people to change the trend and ensure that the NPP emerged victorious in the next election, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) having only won the Amenfi West seat once in recent times,

"We are changing the relationship between the NPP and Amenfi West in 2020. Our candidate in 2016, I am confident, will be the same candidate in 2020. This time, help him and the NPP to win this seat. If God wills, and I come back in 2020, help me also," the President said.

Ghana

President Akufo-Addo Tours the Western Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the government would embark on a systematic road… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.