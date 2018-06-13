Ghana: Massive Road Construction Works in the Western Region to Begin This Year--President Akufo-Addo

press release

A massive road construction will be undertaken, this year, in the western part of Ghana, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has disclosed.

The roads to be undertaken in the region include the completion of the 71-kilometre Elubo-Enchi road, which begun in 2011 and is being financed by the Sinohydro financing facility--a facility for which negotiations to securing funds had been completed--and the construction of an interchange at the PTC Roundabout in Takoradi.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing the Chiefs and people of Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Ahanta West, Kwesimintsim, Effia, Takoradi, Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan and Shama at the end of his 3-day tour of the Western Region on Sunday,.

President Akufo-Addo said, despite the mantra of "unprecedented infrastructural development" touted by the Mahama government, the major complaint of the Chiefs and people in all the regions he had visited, since he became President, had been the poor nature of their road infrastructure.

The President, as part of his tour of the Western Region, also cut the sod for the construction of the 24.3 kilometre Kojina-Chirano-Akoti road in Bibiani; the 25 kilometre Asankragwa-Fordjuorkrom road in Breman; and the 16 kilometre Kejibir-Mpohor road.

He disclosed to the Chiefs and people of the region, of a Cabinet decision, to tar all Sekondi-Takoradi roads, which included all constituencies under it, including Essikado..

On the construction of the 27-kilometre Sanko-Cape Three Points Road, a request made by the Omanhene of Dixcove, Obrempong Hima Dekyi IV, President Akufo-Addo said, engineering works had been completed by the Ghana Highway Authority and that the procurement processes for the road-building materials would soon be completed.

In the fulfilment of his campaign promise in 2016 to establish a fertilizer plant in Jomoro, President Akufo-Addo told the Chiefs that Government had completed negotiations with the Moroccan Government for a Moroccan company, OCTP, the largest fertilizer producing company in Africa, for the construction of the fertilizer plant in Jomoro.

On the Manifesto pledge to site the headquarters of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) in Takoradi, President Akufo-Addo said, the Board of GNPC had taken the decision to site the Operational Headquarters of GNPC in Takoradi.

Touching on the financing of projects in the 1-District-1-Factory initiative, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the Ghana Commercial Bank and the Venture Capital Fund would be requested to pull resources together to be able to support the 1D-1F project.

This, he said, would ensure that financing, which is a major problem, will be solved, adding that 1-District-1-Factory was going to have a major impact on the development of the country and that Government was determined to do implement it.

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo had inspected ongoing works on the construction of the sea defence wall in Dixcove, and urged the contractors to complete the project on schedule.