12 June 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Tours the Western Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Stephen Tashie

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the government would embark on a systematic road construction project to fix bad roads in the country.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at Asankra-Breman in the Amenfi West Municipality when he cut the sod for the construction of a 30km road from Asankragwa to Fordjokrom as part of a tour of the western region.

He said road infrastructural development was very critical in facilitating economic activities, especially in transporting cocoa and other commodities to business centers.

The President also met with the Amenfiman Traditional Council at Manso in the Amenfi Central District where he took the opportunity to explain to the traditional authority that the on-going regional re-organization exercise was not meant to sideline any particular group of people or traditional authority which could jeopardize the peace and unity of the country.

He said the Commission of Inquiry was, therefore, purposefully set up to engage with the people and submit its recommendations to the government as to whether or not there were substantial demands for the creation of the new regions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasized that regional re-organization was purely for development as it could invigorate the economic potentials of the new regions to fast track the needed infrastructure and enhance service delivery.

The Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okwamoah Sakyim II, expressed his deepest gratitude to the president for elevating Amenfi East and West Districts to Municipalities and urged the government to give the elevated Assemblies the necessary infrastructure and facilities that would befit their new status.

He also made a passionate appeal to the President to consider the Amenfi Central District in any future elevation of Districts to Municipalities.

The Chief of Asankra-Breman, Nana Kwabena Amenemah II, lauded the President for implementing the initiated policies and programmes as well as banning illegal mining which had caused undesirable impacts on the environment and contaminated water bodies, thereby denying the public access to potable water.

Ghana

Massive Road Construction Works in the Western Region to Begin This Year--President Akufo-Addo

A massive road construction will be undertaken, this year, in the western part of Ghana, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.