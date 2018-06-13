Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Tours the Western Region

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the government would embark on a systematic road construction project to fix bad roads in the country.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at Asankra-Breman in the Amenfi West Municipality when he cut the sod for the construction of a 30km road from Asankragwa to Fordjokrom as part of a tour of the western region.

He said road infrastructural development was very critical in facilitating economic activities, especially in transporting cocoa and other commodities to business centers.

The President also met with the Amenfiman Traditional Council at Manso in the Amenfi Central District where he took the opportunity to explain to the traditional authority that the on-going regional re-organization exercise was not meant to sideline any particular group of people or traditional authority which could jeopardize the peace and unity of the country.

He said the Commission of Inquiry was, therefore, purposefully set up to engage with the people and submit its recommendations to the government as to whether or not there were substantial demands for the creation of the new regions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasized that regional re-organization was purely for development as it could invigorate the economic potentials of the new regions to fast track the needed infrastructure and enhance service delivery.

The Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okwamoah Sakyim II, expressed his deepest gratitude to the president for elevating Amenfi East and West Districts to Municipalities and urged the government to give the elevated Assemblies the necessary infrastructure and facilities that would befit their new status.

He also made a passionate appeal to the President to consider the Amenfi Central District in any future elevation of Districts to Municipalities.

The Chief of Asankra-Breman, Nana Kwabena Amenemah II, lauded the President for implementing the initiated policies and programmes as well as banning illegal mining which had caused undesirable impacts on the environment and contaminated water bodies, thereby denying the public access to potable water.