Kenya: Flying Squad Officer Stabbed By Gangster Dies in Hospital

A Flying Squad officer died Tuesday night after he was stabbed by a member of a notorious criminal gang in Kisauni, Mombasa.

The officer who was stabbed in the chest by the criminal, a member of the outlawed Wakali Kwanza gang, was rushed to Jocham Hospital before he was referred to Premier Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said the officer was referred to Premier Hospital after he failed to produce his job card and NHIF card which the sources said got lost after he was attacked.

The officer was attacked near the notorious Magodoroni drug den.

ATTACKER KILLED

He was with his colleague who gunned down the attacker and injured two others who escaped with bullet wounds, according to police sources.

Kisauni OCPD Sangura Musee confirmed the incident saying he is piecing together more details regarding the attack. He led the team of officers in supervising the transfer of the officer from Jocham Hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the two officers are said to have visited the drug den where the criminals usually converge. The den is the largest in the entire Coast region.

"The officers arrived here on a motorcycle. They went to the den only for us to see one of them down bleeding and the suspected criminal dead after he was shot by the other officer, "said an eyewitness who declined to be named for security reasons.

TANZANIAN KILLED

The attack happened a week after a Tanzanian national was killed in the same area.

The same day the foreigner was killed, three other people were seriously injured by members of the machete-wielding gang.

The recent attacks have led to heightened fear among the residents.

"We are wondering what kind of life we are living. It is like we are in Somalia, people are being attacked left, right and centre and nothing is being done," said Mr Omar Mohammed, a resident.

RESIDENTS FEARFUL

He said the cases have left them fearful of attending night prayers during this month of Ramadhan.

Another resident, Msaba Hamisi, accused the police of not providing security in the area during the Ramadhan as earlier promised.

"They said they will provide officers to conduct night patrols but you will barely see the officers at around 10pm. Why are they playing with our safety?" he posed.

Before Ramadhan started, Muslim clerics called on the police to beef up security in the county especially in Kisauni.